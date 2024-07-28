IFP ExclusiveScience and Technology

China ranks 1st, Iran secures 4th place at 54th intl. physics Olympiad in Isfahan

By IFP Editorial Staff

China has secured the top spot at the 54th International Physics Olympiad, followed by Russia, Romania, and Iran in second, third, and fourth places respectively.

The closing ceremony of the 54th International Physics Olympiad was held on Sunday at Isfahan University of Technology, in central Iran.

China achieved first place by winning five gold medals, while Russia followed with four golds and one silver, Romania with three golds and two silvers, and Iran with one gold and four silvers, ranking them first to fourth based on individual and team scores.

The 54th International Physics Olympiad began last week at Isfahan University of Technology, featuring 198 elite students from 46 countries. Previously, in 2007, Isfahan University of Technology hosted the 38th International Physics Olympiad.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks