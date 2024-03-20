Canada to stop arms sales to Israel

“It is a real thing,” Joly commented to the Toronto Star on Tuesday, following a vote where the majority of Liberal MPs and cabinet members supported a modified NDP resolution, which, according to some pro-Israel groups, challenges “Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas”.

The resolution in question aimed to intensify Canada’s position on the Middle East conflict.

It originally called for an immediate ceasefire, with an added demand for Hamas to disarm; it advocated for the recognition of the State of Palestine, later adjusted to support for the “establishment of the State of Palestine” within the framework of a two-state solution negotiation; and it proposed a suspension of weapons sales, which was revised to either cessation or a complete ban, the Toronto Star reported.

Following intense negotiations that extended up to the last minute on Monday, causing a delay in voting by nearly two hours, the motion underwent revisions to address concerns from the Liberal government.

These changes ensured it did not stray from Canada’s longstanding endorsement of a “two-state solution” as the resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and almost 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.