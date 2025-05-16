Calligraphy exhibition ‘Khoshnegaran’ opens at Avicenna Cultural Center in Tehran

The exhibition is the result of a collaborative effort by calligraphy master Mohammad Veisi and students from Allameh Helli 6 High School in Tehran, with school manager Dr. Mehran Baba-Mohammadi organizing the event.

The show features 131 calligraphy works, including classic texts, well-known poetic verses, and traditional Persian script styles.

The exhibition aims to highlight the artistic achievements of young calligraphy students and celebrate the enduring cultural value of Persian calligraphy.

It offers a unique opportunity for visitors to witness both mastery and emerging talent in this centuries-old art form.

Art lovers and the general public are invited to visit the exhibition through Tuesday, May 20.

More in pictures: