Borrell renews calls for revival of nuclear deal, welcomes Iran-IAEA cooperation

In a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Borrell said, “We will make efforts to bring all parties back to the agreement.”

Borrell welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and described the continuation of this cooperation as useful and positive.

Borrell further pointed to the normalization process between Iran and Saudi Arabia, describing it as an important step toward regional stability.

Amirabdollahian also noted that the principle of dialogue based on mutual respect is an important and decisive step in order to remove obstacles and continue down the path of relations between Europe and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also referred to the recent talks between Iran and Europe, saying, “Our understanding is the two sides are moving toward taking positive steps.”

Amirabdollahian underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes constructive initiatives.

In response to Borrell’s remarks about the recent execution of the terrorist behind the killings in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahwaz, the top Iranian diplomat said unfortunately, some European officials make meddlesome statements and help promote the evil phenomenon of terror instead of showing their firm resolve in fighting terrorism.

Amirabdollahin and Borrel also held talks about the latest developments in Ukraine during their phone conversation.