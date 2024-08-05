Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel within hours

According to a report from Axios: “Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could start as early as Monday.”

“Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible,” the website stated.

“He stressed that limiting the impact of their strikes is the best chance to prevent all-out war,” it added.

“Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to respond to the assassinations by Israel of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.”

Axios reported citing its sources that “Blinken stressed that the United States believes Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate”.

“Blinken said the US doesn’t know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed it could start as early as the next 24-48 hours – meaning as early as Monday,” according to the website.

Tension has escalated between Hezbollah and Israel since Tel Aviv assassinated senior military commander Fouad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb on Tuesday.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was also assassinated in Tehran the following day, in an attack blamed on Israel although Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.

Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for Haniyeh’s assassination, while Hezbollah has pledged to respond to Shukr’s killing.