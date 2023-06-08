Thursday, June 8, 2023
Blast hits memorial ceremony in Afghanistan, many killed and injured

By IFP Media Wire
A bomb explosion ripped through a memorial ceremony for the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan Province, a Taliban official has confirmed. A health official has said at least 15 people were killed and 50 others were injured in the blast.

The latest explosion occurred near Nabawi mosque during a funeral for Mawlavi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan. He was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday alongside of his driver in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan.

Moazuddin Ahmadi, the provincial director of information and culture, confirmed the explosion but couldn’t provide other detail. He added there are casualties and an investigation is ongoing.

Local sources who spoke on condition of anonymity say the blast happened inside the mosque where Taliban officials and local people attended the memorial ceremony.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s car bombing that killed deputy governor and his driver. Ten people were also wounded in the blast.

Ahmadi was wounded in the explosion and died shortly after at a local hospital, according to the director of the information and culture in Badakhshan.

In December, a car bombing killed Badakhshan’s provincial police chief as he made his way to work.

The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said at the time that it had carried out that attack. IS added it had parked an explosive-laden car on the road and detonated it when the police chief was close by.

