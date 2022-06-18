Blast hits Kabul, no news of casualties

“There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don’t know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don’t know what to do,” the official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters.

Taliban officials have not confirmed the explosion, and it was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

On Friday, an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others, a Taliban official said.

Dozens of people had gathered inside the mosque in the district of Imam Sahib for Friday prayers when an explosive device detonated, stated Obaidullah Abedi, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kunduz police chief.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack and an investigation is under way.

After seizing power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country in August, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.

The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s new Taliban rulers.