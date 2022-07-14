Biden’s tour of region to foment sedition, war: Iran official

“The bitter fruit of this diabolical trip is sedition, war, fratricide and conspiracy,” said Mohammad Sadeq Fazli, an aide to Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“Biden’s inauspicious visit is aimed at normalizing relations with the cancerous Israeli regime, which is the root cause of all insecurity and threats in the region,” added Fazli, who is also the director general of the Middle East Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As God has promised, and it is a demand by Muslim nations, we will see that the Islamic resistance [front] will emerge victorious,” he added.

Biden arrived in the Israeli-occupied territories on July 13, 2022, kicking off his much-anticipated four-day trip to the region, his first as the US president.

The regional tour will also take Biden to Saudi Arabia, the country he once pledged to make a “pariah.”

Since 2020, the US has brokered normalization agreements under the so-called Abraham Accords between the Israeli regime and regional countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Palestinians and their supporters have denounced it as a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian cause of liberation from the Israeli occupation.

Observers believe the agreements would not have been possible without the approval of Saudi Arabia, which has maintained secret ties with Tel Aviv.

In 2020, Israel’s then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly visited Riyadh. The kingdom also opened its skies to Israeli flights in a controversial move.