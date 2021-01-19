Biden Must Return to Commitments as First Step to Win Iran’s Trust: Spokesman

The incoming US administration ought to fulfill its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 thoroughly as the first step to win Iran’s trust, the spokesperson for the Iranian government said.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said Iran has focused efforts on the “full revival of the JCPOA” by all parties to the agreement.

“We expect the new US administration to focus on winning Iran’s trust by honoring all of its commitments fully and instantly,” he noted.

“Iran’s stance on the US’ return to the JCPOA has been declared and reiterated by our country’s officials several times. The US administration must first carry out its commitments under the JCPOA and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is the only existing way for the new administration of the United States,” the spokesperson added.

Rabiei also dismissed reports on contact with the new US administration, saying Tehran has not received any message from the team of US president-elect Joe Biden.

On the prospect of talks with the next US administration, the Iranian spokesperson underlined, “Negotiations would be basically meaningless as long as we do not make sure that the US will return to its commitments unconditionally and fulfill those legal duties in full.”