Biden warns Iran strike against Israel may be ‘sooner than later’

When asked about how imminent the attack on Israel may be, Biden said he didn’t want to get into classified information and added his “expectation is sooner than later.”

He also replied “don’t” when asked for his message to Iran.

“We are devoted to the defense of Israel,” the president continued, stating, “We will support Israel and help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed.”

US officials have sounded the alarm this week that Iran is expected to launch a retaliatory attack on Israel in response to an April 1 attack on its embassy in Syria. The Israeli raid killed seven Iranian military advisers, including three senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told reporters earlier Friday that the Iranian threat is “viable”.

“We’re watching it very, very closely,” he said, adding that the US will “continue to stay in close touch with our Israeli counterparts about preparations for this threat.”

The State Department also issued updated security warnings for US government employees in Israel, restricting them and their families from personal travel outside of the greater Tel Aviv area, Jerusalem and the southern city of Be’er Sheva.