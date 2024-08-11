Biden calls on Iran not to attack Israel, issues ‘Don’t’ warning

In a video circulating on social media, Biden is seen bombarded with questions by reporters as he exits a church.

One of the questions is “What’s your message to Iran?”

In response, Biden appears to mouth the word “Don’t,” before entering his vehicle.

That word was famously used by Biden to warn Israel’s enemies days after the October 7 Hamas onslaught, and again to warn Iran in April ahead of its direct missile and drone attack on the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s raid on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli attack in late July.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it Iran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.