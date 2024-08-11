Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Biden calls on Iran not to attack Israel, issues ‘Don’t’ warning

By IFP Media Wire
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has once again urged Iran not to attack Israel, as Tehran has vowed a crushing response to the regime's assassination on its soil of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In a video circulating on social media, Biden is seen bombarded with questions by reporters as he exits a church.

One of the questions is “What’s your message to Iran?”

In response, Biden appears to mouth the word “Don’t,” before entering his vehicle.

That word was famously used by Biden to warn Israel’s enemies days after the October 7 Hamas onslaught, and again to warn Iran in April ahead of its direct missile and drone attack on the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s raid on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli attack in late July.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it Iran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks