Biden angry after poll numbers drop over his handling of Gaza war: Report

The report cited a lawmaker familiar with the private meeting in January at the White House, where the scene played out.

He believed he had been doing what was right, despite the political fallout, Biden told the group, according to the lawmaker.

Asked about the episode, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, stated: “President Biden makes national security decisions based on the country’s national security needs alone – no other factor.”

Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in the besieged enclave, the recent poll have showed.

The Gaza death toll keeps going up. Famine looms. Much of the besieged Palestinian territory’s 2.3 million population has become homeless. And Israel has killed nearly 31,000 people there since.