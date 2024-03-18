Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Biden angry after poll numbers drop over his handling of Gaza war: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden began to shout and swear after learning that his poll numbers in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia had dropped over his handling of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, according to NBC News.

The report cited a lawmaker familiar with the private meeting in January at the White House, where the scene played out.

He believed he had been doing what was right, despite the political fallout, Biden told the group, according to the lawmaker.

Asked about the episode, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, stated: “President Biden makes national security decisions based on the country’s national security needs alone – no other factor.”

Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in the besieged enclave, the recent poll have showed.

The Gaza death toll keeps going up. Famine looms. Much of the besieged Palestinian territory’s 2.3 million population has become homeless. And Israel has killed nearly 31,000 people there since.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks