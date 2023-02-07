Tuesday, February 7, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Belgian Crane released in Owja Keleh wetland, northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crane Iran

The crane which was brought from Belgium to Iran’s Mazandaran Province to accompany another crane from Siberia, has been released in Owja Keleh wetland in Fereydounkenar, northern Iran.

The behavior of the two birds was observed constantly.

The Siberian crane has been named Omid, Persian word for Hope. It’s the only Siberian crane that keeps returning to Iran every winter.

Officials have brought the Belgian mate to Fereydounkenar so that Omid would not be alone anymore.

Omid usually spends four months in the Fereydounkenar wetland by the Caspian Sea.

Ever since illegal hunters in the north of Iran shot down his mate, Arezou (Wish), back in 2007, Omid has been migrating to Iran on his own.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks