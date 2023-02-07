Belgian Crane released in Owja Keleh wetland, northern Iran

The behavior of the two birds was observed constantly.

The Siberian crane has been named Omid, Persian word for Hope. It’s the only Siberian crane that keeps returning to Iran every winter.

Officials have brought the Belgian mate to Fereydounkenar so that Omid would not be alone anymore.

Omid usually spends four months in the Fereydounkenar wetland by the Caspian Sea.

Ever since illegal hunters in the north of Iran shot down his mate, Arezou (Wish), back in 2007, Omid has been migrating to Iran on his own.