Bahrain’s most prominent cleric: Threats against Iran’s Leader an affront to all Muslims

In a statement on Thursday, Sheikh Qassim strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s threats against Ayatollah Khamenei.

He said Trump’s insults and threats reflect the US president’s ignorance, foolishness, and his sense of inaccuracy in assessing issues and their consequences.

Trump’s behavior constitutes an affront to all Muslims and their sanctities and places a heavy responsibility on all noble Muslim nations, he added.

The leading Bahraini cleric hailed Ayatollah Khamenei as a great epitome of Qur’anic essence and a unique leader in the current era.

He emphasized that Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership of Iran and his significant role demonstrate the Leader’s sincere loyalty to the Holy Qur’an.

In his customary vile language last week, US President Donald Trump launched a tirade of abuse at Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming that he had prevented the Israeli regime and the American armed forces from assassinating him.