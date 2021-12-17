Bagheri: Talks with P4+1 will resume in near future

Bagheri noted that the proposals were put forth in two draft documents the Iranian negotiating team has already presented to the P4+1, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

He added that initially, the European troika resisted Iran’s proposals regarding nuclear issues but finally agreed to continue the talks based on the Iranian draft documents.

The lead Iranian negotiator further said the negotiations will resume in the near future but no date has yet been set for that purpose.

Bagheri added that the EU’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora will be in touch will all sides and a date will be set for the resumption of talks in due course. Meanwhile, the European troika has expressed disappointment at the ending of the talks but said it respects Bagheri’s decision to return to Tehran for consultation.

The European troika also said the progress made during the past 24 hours has brought the talks close to where they stopped under the former Iranian administration.