Azerbaijan president: No country allowed to use Azeri territory against Iran

They met on the sidelines of the meeting of the top diplomats of the Non-Aligned Movement’s member states in Baku on Wednesday.

Aliyev also stressed the importance of the ties between the two Muslim neighbors and also the significance of their economic relations, particularly in the transportation and transit fields.

The Azeri president underlined that his country will never allow anyone to use Azerbaijan’s territory to threaten the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan wants to end the obstruction of transit routes in the region and respects all historical roads of Iran in the region.

Amirabdollahian and Aliyef exchanged views over ways of expanding relations between the two countries and about regional developments.

While congratulating Azerbaijan on the successful holding of the meeting of the NAM foreign ministers, Amirabdollahian also stressed the determination of the officials of Tehran and Baku to expand bilateral relations.

He said given the emerging positive atmosphere in the ties between the two nations and especially, their success in overcoming some misunderstandings, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to pursue and implement all previous agreements with Azerbaijan.

He noted that Iran’s principled foreign policy is to call for restoring peace, stability and security in the region.

Amirabdollahian and Aliyev then pointed to the completion of the probe into the January attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran and discussed ways of resuming the Azeri embassy’s activity.