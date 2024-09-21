Media WireFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Ayatollah Khamenei urges Muslim states to boycott Israel

By IFP Media Wire

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that the catastrophic situation in West Asia stems from the Islamic society's failure to utilize its full potential. He called on Islamic countries to sever economic ties with Israel.

In a meeting with Iranian state officials, ambassadors from Islamic countries, and participants of the International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei urged Islamic states to reduce their diplomatic and economic ties with the Zionist regime and intensify their media and political opposition, demonstrating their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that by harnessing their internal strength, Muslims could remove the vicious and cancerous tumor of the Zionist regime from Palestine, thereby ending US interference and dominance in the region.

The Leader highlighted the crucial roles of political figures, scholars, scientists, academics, thinkers, poets, writers, and political analysts in the formation of a united Islamic Ummah.

Referring to the clear and shameless crimes of the Zionists in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, he said that the Israeli forces are not fighting warlords but ordinary people.

Ayatollah Khamenei condemned their actions, stating that, unable to defeat the Palestinian fighters, they are directing their “vicious wrath” against civilians, targeting children, hospitals, and patients.

At the beginning of the event, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that unity among Muslims is key to confronting the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinian women and children.

