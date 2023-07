In a message issued on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the Iranian team for winning the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship in Manama, Bahrain, a day earlier.

“Dear young heroes of Iran’s volleyball team. You made the Iranian people happy with your games. I thank you all,” read the message.

In a thrilling rollercoaster final of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship in Bahrain, the Iranian team prevailed in a five-setter title clash.