Sunday, November 5, 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to stand by Palestinians

By IFP Editorial Staff

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance against Israel.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’s political bureau and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated appreciation for the unwavering resilience of the people of Gaza and strongly condemned the transgressions of the Zionist regime, which he said were backed by direct support from the United States and certain Western nations.

The Leader reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position vis-a-vis supporting the Palestinian resistance forces in the faces of the Zionist occupiers.

He emphasized the urgent need for Islamic countries and international organizations to take meaningful action and for Islamic governments to provide comprehensive support to the people of Gaza.

During the meeting, Haniyeh, the political chief of the Palestinian movement Hamas, provided an update on the latest developments in Gaza, the crimes committed by the Zionist regime there, and the ongoing situation in the West Bank.

