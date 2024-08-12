Media WireLocalSport

Ayatollah Khamenei lauds Iran’s Olympic athletes

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has lauded the Iranian athletes who attended the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday received a report from the president of the National Olympic Committee of Iran about the recent Olympic Games.

The leader wrote down a note in the margin of the report, thanking the Iranian athletes and their coaches.

“I sincerely thank the dear athletes with good morale and determination, the presidents of federations and coaches, and the National Olympic Committee who contributed to the country’s happiness and pride in the sports sphere,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Iran ranked 21st among over 200 world countries after its Olympic squad grabbed 3 golds, 6 silvers and 3 bronzes in wrestling and taekwondo in Paris.

