Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Ayatollah Khamenei attends commemoration for martyrs of Israel’s recent war

By IFP Editorial Staff

A solemn and powerful ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of those fallen in the Zionist regime of Israel’s imposed war was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran, with the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The event brought together the families of the martyrs, senior officials, and members of the public in a moving tribute to the sacrifices made during the twelve-day aggression.

