Ayatollah Khamenei appoints new top military brass

In a decree on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdulrahim Mousavi as the new chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Separately, the Leader named Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Ali Shademani as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran overnight on Friday.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were assassinated in targeted strikes along with nuclear scientists and ordinary people.