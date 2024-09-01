Atomic chief: Iran exports radiopharmaceuticals to five continents

In an interview with Iran’s state-run IRIB Television on Saturday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, who has been reinstated by President Pezeshkian in his post, highlighted the country’s plans and agendas in the new administration.

Noting that Iran is among the top three countries in the world in terms of producing radiopharmaceuticals and exports them to five continents in the world, Eslami explained, “Increasing the accuracy rate in diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, as well as their effectiveness and making the capacity more stable were among our goals.”

“The second and third units of Bushehr, which are half finished, are more active,” the nuclear chief said about the nuclear power plant in southern Iran and added the Karun power plant is also under construction in its vicinity in Khuzestan province.

He stressed that the organization has been instructed by the president to move forward according to the plans and time-frames and would be held answerable regarding its responsibilities.

Irradiation center, training human resources, plasma therapy, detoxification industry, and increasing nuclear-generated electricity to 3,000 megawatts are among other projects the atomic organization will seriously pursue in the new administration, Eslami explained.

The AEOI head also said Iran is ready to welcome the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Iran according to an arranged schedule.