Atomic chief: Iran’s nuclear industry cannot be destroyed by bombing

Speaking Wednesday on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Eslami stressed that the development of Iran’s nuclear technology will persist regardless of external threats.

“This technology is indigenous and embedded in the lives of our people and the fabric of our land…bombing cannot eliminate it, and its path of advancement will certainly continue”, he said.

Eslami also referred to recent incidents targeting Iran, condemning them as violations of the UN Charter. According to the AEOI chief, the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities showed what he described as “the rule of the jungle” in international affairs.

“Our nation has clearly understood the reality: without power, survival is not possible…the Iranian people have recognized this truth and have firmly stood by it”, said Eslami.

He reaffirmed that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and domestically developed, and that no military pressure will halt its progress.