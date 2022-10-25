Atomic chief: Iran indigenizing reactors, set to turn into nuclear hub

Visiting the Nuclear Technology Department of Iran’s prestigious Shiraz University on Monday, Mohammad Eslami said Iran is determined to “wipe off the nuclear hype” created by the West, adding the adversaries intend to hinder Iran’s progress in the nuclear field by raising accusations.

The AEOI chief also said, “By expanding our activities on the surface and depth, we intend to become the hub of constructing nuclear power plants in the world.”

Eslami also pointed out that Iran is still in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and talks are underway to set out an outline to resume negotiations over the nuclear standoff between the Islamic Republic and major powers in the world.

After several rounds of talks, Iran and the remaining parties to a landmark nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are still at loggerheads over some outstanding issues to revive the 2015 agreement.