Army chief: Iran’s missile, drone capabilities fully operational amid ongoing threats

Addressing senior Army Ground Forces officials, General Hatami warned that Israel’s recent invasion during the 12-day conflict revealed the regime’s deep hostility toward Iran.

He noted that Israel’s attempts to damage the Islamic system had failed due to the “miraculous resilience” of the Iranian people.

“We dealt serious blows to the enemy and prevented it from achieving its objectives,” General Hatami stated.

The top commander pointed out that the military’s readiness, including its defense industry and technological advancements, continues to grow despite challenges.

Referring to the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s directive to treat even minor threats as serious, General Hatami urged vigilance and unity. He praised the Army’s role in recent conflicts and its historical record in defending Iran’s borders.

General Hatami also paid tribute to fallen commanders and highlighted the contributions of all military branches during the recent conflict, affirming their preparedness for any future threats.