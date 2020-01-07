Armed Forces Ready to Give Devastating Response: Iran

Larijani said on Tuesday an important responsibility is on the Iranian armed forces’ shoulders to meet the nation’s demand for punishment of the US criminals.

He pointed to people’s huge turnout in General Soleimani’s funeral ceremonies, and said, “The great Iranian nation gave a huge slap to the criminal US officials. Now a devastating response is in order.”

Hailing the huge presence of the Iranian people in the funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani, Larijani said “the world witnessed a stunning and unique phenomenon. The funeral precessions for General Soleimani, whether in Baghdad, Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf, or in Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and, today, in Kerman were but an infinite ocean of the presence of the Muslim people showing their anger with US crimes.”

Larijani further pointed to Trump’s claim that Iranian and Iraqi people celebrated the US action. “Do you now understand, Mr. Trump, how irrelevant your tweets are and how far is the distance between the realities and your analyses and illusions?”

Describing Trump as a president “who is interested in misunderstanding the realities, and jeopardizing his nation through his illusions,” Larijani said Trump’s claim that “General Qassem Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago” means he is taking pride in doing and going on with a terrorist act.”

“Recently he has made another thoughtless remark that he will strike some of Iran’s cultural sites … and his unwise Secretary of State tried to whitewash his nonsense but in vain.”

“But even if you could have done this wrong, which you can’t, what would have been the consequences? Would Iranians be de-civilized? … Through hitting cultural symbols, the real essence of the Iranian assets will not be removed,” Larijani said.

Trump does not have the understanding that these symbols are the heritage of the whole mankind, he added.

Larijani noted that Trump’s decision to do ill-advised behaviours leaves but one pathway which is resistance. “The people’s stunning move was in fact a referendum for resistance.”