FM Araghchi raps Germany’s support for attacks on Iran, reaffirms NPT commitment

Responding to recent foreign speculation, Araghchi clarified: “Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. However, in accordance with new legislation passed by the Islamic Consultative Assembly in response to the unlawful attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States, all cooperation with the IAEA will, for clear safety and security reasons, be regulated solely through the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He went on to sharply criticize Germany’s role in the crisis, stating: “What truly sends a ‘devastating message’ and destroys any path toward a diplomatic solution is clear to the Iranian people: Germany’s open endorsement of Israel’s unlawful military aggression against Iran—including attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities—which German officials have grotesquely referred to as ‘dirty work’ carried out on behalf of the West.”

Araghchi further condemned Berlin for its support of the recent U.S. missile strikes against Iran’s nuclear sites, calling the attacks a blatant violation of international law, the NPT, and the United Nations Charter.

He also cited Germany’s “flagrant breach” of its JCPOA commitments, particularly through its repeated demands for “zero enrichment” in Iran.

“Iranians have long been disgusted by Germany’s Nazi-style support for genocide in Gaza and its past complicity in Saddam Hussein’s chemical warfare against Iran,” Araghchi wrote, referring to German companies’ provision of chemical weapons to the former Iraqi dictator during the imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

He concluded that Germany’s open support for bombing Iran has left no illusion, stressing that the German regime harbors nothing but hostility and ill intent toward the Iranian nation.