Arab FMs condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, urge de-escalation

They urged regional and international efforts to prevent further deterioration and work toward a comprehensive cease-fire.

The Arab League’s foreign ministers convened in Istanbul to discuss developments related to conflicts in the Middle East, especially Israel’s attacks on Iran that began June 13. The ministers are in the Turkish metropolis for the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled for June 21 – 22.

A final statement issued after the emergency meeting said the Israeli attack constituted “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a threat to regional peace and security.”

It urged the UN Security Council to act swiftly and assume its responsibilities to stop the escalation, warning that failure to do so could plunge the region into deeper instability. The ministers called for a return to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and expressed support for diplomatic efforts to lower tensions.

The statement linked recent hostilities to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, demanding an end to Israeli military operations, immediate and sustained humanitarian access and a halt to illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank. The ministers warned that Israel’s conduct is pushing the region closer to a broader conflict.

They reaffirmed support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative to recognize Israel in exchange for an independent Palestine state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. They also called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

It called for “condemning any violation of the airspace of the countries of the region by any party, and refraining from targeting nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.”

They also emphasized “the necessity for all countries in the region to accede to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.”