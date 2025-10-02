Any miscalculation by Israel to be met with harsher response than ‘True Promise’ Operations: IRGC

It would be such a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to the promised hell, the IRGC announced in a statement, released Thursday on the occasion of the anniversary of Operation True Promise II, which was carried out in October 2024.

The statement is as follows:

(Today, October 2) is a reminder of the historic and enduring epic ‘Operation True Promise II, in which the Islamic Iran, in response to the (Israeli) assassination of the commanders and leaders of the resistance front, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Martyr Major General Abbas Nilforoushan of the IRGC, shattered the heart of the occupied territories with waves of missile fire and pinpoint drones, and collapsed the puppet hegemony of the Zionist regime.

This strategic operation, led and planned by Lieutenant General Mohammad Baqeri, “a symbol of military rationality and a designer of the balance of deterrence”, the courageous and inspiring command of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, “the flag-bearer of the battlefield, the revolution’s power and the discourse of resistance”, and the technical genius and offensive power of the distinguished General of the IRGC, Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and the operational acumen and jihadi spirit of Major General Mahmoud Baqeri, showcased Iran’s missile power with its wonders to the Zionist enemy and its supporters, especially the criminal rulers of the White House.

These four renowned generals, accompanied by other brave and zealous commanders and warriors trained in the school of revolution and Wilayat Faqih (guardianship of the jurist), with empathy and coordination created an epic by despising the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, an epic that caused the satisfaction, enthusiasm and proud joy of the Iranian nation, and also of the resistance front and those who seek justice and resist domination.

(Operation) True Promise II was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy’s act of aggression and crimes in the silence of the ineffectual world forums, but also a clear message to the world and the evil and wolfish Zionist regime that the era of costless threats has ended and any aggression will result in a regret-inducing response.

This operation, aimed at targeting the enemy’s strategic centers deep in the occupied territories, showed that the missile and drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the true support of national security and dignity, has penetrated every defensive shield, even the multi-layered defense systems of the Zionist regime, which is supported by the US and NATO, and destroyed and devastated its targets with astonishing precision, so that today, the Iron Dome and the arrow and flak systems of the child-killing (Israeli) regime lack credibility and effectiveness, despite the propaganda and psychological operations of the media empire and Zionism.

The IRGC honors the memory, names, and epics of the eternal commanders of the Lebanese resistance and the martyrs of the authority of the Islamic Iran, renews our commitment to the ideals of the Islamic civilization-building Revolution and its great and wise architect, Imam Khomeini (RA), and stresses following the wise guidelines of the great leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Imam Khamenei. We seize the opportunity and warn with complete firmness and determination that any new mistake and possible aggression from the enemy camp will have a heavier, more precise, and more deadly response than Operations True Promise; a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to the promised hell.