Saturday, April 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Ansraullah welcomes 2-month truce in Yemen

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ansraullah welcomes 2-month truce in Yemen
A spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has welcomed a UN-mediated 2-month ceasefire between Yemeni forces and the Saud-led coalition.

Mohammad Abdul Salam said as per the ceasefire, military operations stop, the Sanaa airport reopens and the Hudaydah port is opened to oil derivatives.

The UN chief’s special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Friday the warring sides in Yemen’s conflict had agreed to the world body’s offer of a 2-month truce that would become effective at 19:00 on April 2.
Grundberg noted that the ceasefire can be extended with the agreement of the two sides.

Yemen’s war began in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country from the air and the ground. The war has killed huge numbers of people, including civilians.

Millions of people have also been internally displaced in the conflict.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks