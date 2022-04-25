Ansarullah: Saudis, allies not serious about peace in Yemen

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV, Mohammad Abdul Salam said in a tweet that the continued shutdown of the airport due to the Saudi-led coalition’s opposition to the resumption of flights under a truce between the two sides is a gross violation of the ceasefire.

An aviation official of Yemen earlier had said Saudi Arabia and its allies do not give permission to planes to land in the Sana’a Airport.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Yemen Air apologized to its passengers because of the delay of the first flight that was supposed to depart the airport. It also expressed hope that problems will be solved in the near future.

As per the truce between Yemen’s national salvation government and the Saudi-led coalition that was signed under the supervision of the UN, Yemenis are allowed to have two flights from the Sana’a Airport and also 18 ships of fuel must dock in al-Hudaydah Port each week.

The Saudis and their allies invaded Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of reinstating fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi who had been toppled amid a popular uprising.

Seven years later, they agreed to a truce after they failed to achieve their goals in Yemen and suffered heavy blows from the Yemeni forces.