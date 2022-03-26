Ansarullah leader: US, UK architects of Saudi-led war on Yemen

Houthi was speaking on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the invasion of Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

He said the Saudi-led alliance has targeted the Yemeni people everywhere and has bombed Yemen’s infrastructure.

The Ansarullah leader also maintained that Saudi Arabia and its allies have plundered Yemen’s resources worth billions of dollars.

Houthi said the Yemeni people have been deprived of their wealth and oil resources.

He then slammed the US and Britain for their complicity in the war, saying the involvement of the US and the UK in the Saudi war is clearly visible.

He condemned the international and Arabic organizations for turning a blind eye to the crimes committed against the Yemeni people.

While describing the invasion of Yemen as illegitimate, Houthi said the US, the UK and the Zionist regime are architects of the aggression.

The leader of Ansarullah said the Saudis and the Emiratis carry out the war and other members of the alliance receive money for their complicity in the aggression.

The war on Yemen began in March 2015. The Saudis and their allies attacked Yemen in order to reinstate friendly ruler Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled amid a popular uprising over 7 years ago, but to no avail.