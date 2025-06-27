Another Iranian nuclear scientist martyred in Israeli attack 

According to ISNA, Soleiman Soleimani, a chemical engineering graduate from IUST and a contributor to Iran’s nuclear program, was killed in an attack.

In an official statement, Iran University of Science and Technology expressed condolences to his family, colleagues, and the academic community.

“We extend our congratulations and deepest condolences on the martyrdom of Engineer Soleiman Soleimani, a graduate in chemical engineering from Iran University of Science and Technology, who was killed in the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime,” the university said.

The attack, which Iranian officials have condemned as part of a broader campaign of targeted assassinations, is the latest in a series of incidents involving nuclear scientists.

In a separate attack in Tehran’s Narmak district, Dr. Ali Bakouei, a nuclear scientist and boxing coach, was martyred alongside his wife and two children.

His academic and scientific role remained unknown to many until after his death.

Meanwhile, Dr. Seyed Mohammadreza Sedighi Saber was assassinated at his father’s home in Astaneh Ashrafieh, Gilan Province, along with 12 fanily menbets in an Israeli attack.

His 17-year-old son had been killed days earlier in an Israeli strike in Tehran.