IncidentsIFP ExclusiveSecurity

Another Iranian hospital targeted in Israeli rocket attack 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A hospital in Tehran was struck by a rocket attack on Friday morning, marking the latest in a string of assaults carried out by the Zionist regime. 

According to Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the attack occurred at approximately 00:45 a.m. local time on June 20. This is the third Iranian hospital targeted by the Zionist regime in recent days.

The ministry also confirmed that six ambulances and a comprehensive health service center have been attacked during the ongoing hostilities, which Iranian authorities have condemned as barbaric and inhumane.

In the past seven days of unjust and cowardly aggression, more than six violations of international conventions have been documented, raising serious concerns about the disregard for humanitarian and international law by the occupying regime, said the ministry.

The Israeli regime’s onslaught on Iran has so far martyred hundreds of civilians.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks