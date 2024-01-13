Analyst: U.S. strikes on Yemen come with go-ahead from Saudi Arabia

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that despite the war on Gaza, there has been no disruption in the trend of establishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” said Heshmat Falahatpisheh.

“This was a concession that Saudi Arabia gave the U.S. and its allies,” added Falahatpisheh, a former head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s parliament.

“With these developments, the situation in the region will get more tense, i.e., we will face more challenges,” he explained.

“What will happen is going to make the management of affairs more difficult unless a real diplomacy takes shape in the region and, in the first place, the war in Palestine comes under control and, later, other trends emerge,” said the analyst.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has, so far, tried not to get involved in this crisis. The advocates of détente between the United States and Iran have only one year to head off an unprecedented war between the two countries,” he added.

The United States and Britain have launched military attacks on different cities in Yemen, including the capital Sana’a, over its attacks in the Red Sea.

The U.S.-led strikes come despite repeated clarifications by the Yemeni armed forces that they have been targeting only Israeli and Israel-bound ships over the regime’s bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen says all ships except those heading to Israeli ports are safe.