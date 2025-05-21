Analyst blames Israeli pressure for disruptions in Iran-US nuclear talks

Speaking to Ham-Mihan, Sadatian argued that Israeli lobbying is influencing US officials to adopt increasingly rigid positions, particularly on Iran’s right to enrich uranium.

He maintained that Iran is acting in good faith and remains open to international cooperation and nuclear transparency.

While Tehran may be willing to limit its nuclear activities, reduce advanced centrifuge operations, and return to the JCPOA framework in exchange for sanctions relief, Sadatian emphasized that Iran will not forgo its fundamental right to enrichment.

He believes that war is unlikely, noting both Iran’s defensive capabilities and Washington’s broader strategic interests.

According to Sadatian, US President Donald Trump ultimately prefers negotiation to conflict and is unlikely to escalate tensions militarily.

He added that Trump’s regional strategy, centered on securing Israeli interests and expanding trade with Persian Gulf states, would suffer under the weight of renewed hostilities.

Sadatian concluded that diplomacy remains viable, and a compromise allowing Iran to continue enrichment under increased international oversight could still emerge, provided external pressures, particularly from Israel, are managed.