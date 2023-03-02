Analyst: Possible Iran-IAEA deal can take away US excuses for delaying nuclear talks

In an opinion piece published by Etemad Daily, Hassan Beheshtipour said a new agreement between the IAEA and Iran aimed at resolving the recently-raised issues over Tehran’s nuclear work will rid the US of the pretext to hamper efforts toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

“It can be expected that with Grossi’s negotiations in Tehran, both sides will reach a road map to answer the three questions of the agency and close this issue forever,” the observer said.

He added that it is crystal clear that attempts by Israel and its allies at killing diplomacy with Iran will not stop, but such an agreement with the agency with take away the excuses of Tehran’s other partners in the deal for further delaying the negotiations, which had achieved certain results last year.

Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Friday for high-level talks with Iranian officials, ahead of a meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors later this month.