Amir Abdollahian to Ukraine FM: Islamic Republic against war

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with Dmytry Kuleba, outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance which is based on opposition to war.

Referring to the Ukraine crisis, The Iranian foreign minister also described the recent meeting between his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey as important and underlined the significance of continuing and strengthening the diplomatic path.

Amir Abdollahia said the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any political effort to resolve the crisis.

He said, “We oppose war in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries without adopting double standards.”

He also underlined that Tehran is making coordination with the Polish government to station a Red Crescent medical team on the Poland-Ukraine border to provide assistance to refugees there.

Dmytry Kuleba for his turn thanked Iran’s stance to oppose war and also for sending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian refugees along the Ukraine-Poland border. He also underscored his country’s demand for stopping the war and hostilities.

Kuleba referred to his recent talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said continuation of talks is necessary for ending the crisis. Kuleba asked for Tehran’s political assistance to stop the war.