Almost Entire Iran Declared as COVID-19 ‘Red Zones’

The Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman says 26 out of 31 provinces of the country are now in the “red” zone in terms of COVID-19 outbreak, and four other provinces are in the “orange” zone.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 195 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 26,589.

She said 446,448 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,362 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 374,170 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,059 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,932,571 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.