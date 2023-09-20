Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Algeria calls on ICJ to give advisory stance on Israeli occupation of Palestine

By IFP Media Wire
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged the International Criminal Court (ICJ) to give an advisory opinion on Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

He referenced a December 2022 UNGA resolution seeking such an opinion, which passed by a vote of 87 to 26 with 53 abstentions. The resolution calls on the ICJ to give a formal opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s policy of “occupation, settlement and annexation”.

The ICJ last weighed in on the issue of Israel’s occupation in 2004, when it ruled that Israel’s wall in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem was illegal.

The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

“By giving an advisory opinion regarding the Israeli practices that affect human rights on occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, we aspire towards a victory and to honour the combat of the Palestinian people who have suffered so much and who have sacrificed so much living under occupation,” he stated.

