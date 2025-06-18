Media WireSecuritySelected

Air Defense HQ: Over 60 Israeli UAVs, Missiles Destroyed by Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Air Defense System

The Iranian Air Defense Headquarters announced that 61 unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles have been destroyed since the beginning of Israel's aggression against Iran.

In a statement, the country’s Air Defense Headquarters reported that from the start of the Zionist regime’s aggression until 7 AM on Wednesday, they successfully intercepted and destroyed 61 various types of unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles, including 4 advanced Hermes unmanned aerial vehicles.

The statement mentioned that the Iranian air defense forces are bravely confronting the attacks of the Zionist regime.

The aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran began on Friday, June 13. During this time, in addition to military areas, nuclear sites and residential areas in various cities have been targeted. These attacks have left hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

