Aide to Iranian parliament chief: IAEA chief Grossi not welcome in Iran

Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV on Saturday, stated, “We will never allow the IAEA Director General to set foot in Iran.”

The comments comes a week after President Massoud Pezeshkian formally enacted legislation requiring the government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA in response to recent airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear sites amid the nuclear agency’s “biased stance.”

Rasouli stated that Grossi had shared confidential information, including the names of Iranian nuclear scientists, with Israel.

He further accused that IAEA inspectors of “being engaged in espionage activities” at Iran’s nuclear facilities and “playing a role in the assassination of Iranian scientists.”

While asserting that diplomatic channels remain open, Rasouli emphasized that any future negotiations must address an “imposed war” by Israel last month against Iran and clearly assign responsibility.

He warned against threats directed at Tehran, stating, “We possess a range of weapons that could surprise attackers if any miscalculation is made.”