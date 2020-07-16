Aid Workers Killed by Terrorists in Northwest Iran

Anti-Revolutionary terrorist elements have killed or wounded members of a convoy of relief workers in northwestern Iran.

The victims were delivering aid to locals in a village in Kurdistan province amid the coronavirus outbreak when they were shot by terrorists.

Two of the aid workers were killed and one was wounded. The victims were members of the Basij (voluntary) Force, an affiliate of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC has vowed that it will take vengeance upon the masterminds and perpetrators of this crime.