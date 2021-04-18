Ahmadinejad Raps Rouhani Admin for Attending Vienna Talks after Natanz Sabotage

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has lambasted the administration of Hassan Rouhani for attending the nuclear talks underway in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

“Who allowed you to sit down for talks,” Ahmadinejad asked rhetorically, saying the Iranian government should not have attended the talks following the recent act of sabotage at Natanz nuclear facility.

“They blow up our [nuclear] installations from the other side of the world, and now you go to hold talks,” he said.

Ahmadinejad has, off and on, taken a swipe at the administration of Rouhani. Ahmadinejad is said to be seriously making arrangements to run for president in the upcoming elections.