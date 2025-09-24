IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Advisor to Iran’s leader: Trump following in Hitler’s footsteps

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor on international affairs to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has strongly denounced the recent decision by three European states to activate the so-called snapback mechanism against Iran, calling it evidence of the West’s weakness and hostility.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen television channel, Velayati argued that the move by Britain, France, and Germany to reimpose sanctions reveals the continuation of colonial and hegemonic policies against the Iranian nation.

He emphasized that the action not only violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231 but also represents a desperate attempt to block Iran’s scientific and defensive progress.
He stressed that while the Islamic Republic favors peaceful diplomacy, it will respond with strength and national dignity to conspiracies.

Velayati predicted that such measures will only deepen Europe’s isolation and will have no practical effect on Iran, describing the trigger mechanism as a “hollow political tool”.

On US policy, Velayati likened President Donald Trump’s behavior to that of Adolf Hitler at the onset of World War II, warning that such a path will end badly for Washington and its allies.

He also condemned the Zionist regime’s recent aggression against Qatar, as well as the ongoing war in Gaza, labeling these actions as war crimes against innocent Palestinians.

He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to assist Muslim countries in defending their sovereignty and interests.

Regarding resistance movements in Lebanon and Iraq, Velayati noted that the groups have grown stronger and more experienced, making foreign plots destined to fail.

He further urged immediate international action beyond verbal condemnation, including humanitarian corridors for Gaza, international tribunals, and comprehensive sanctions against Israel.

