Advisor to Iran’s leader: True security requires readiness for war

Rahim Safavi said the attacks caused extensive damage to facilities in Haifa and other areas, including refineries, power plants, and research centers.

He added that at least 16 Israeli pilots were killed in strikes on a pilot training center, though the Israeli regime has reportedly suppressed details of casualties and damage. The adviser to Iran’s leader described some rocket impacts as so powerful that they caused destruction in a three-kilometer radius, akin to a small earthquake.

Rahim Safavi noted that the US and Israel failed to achieve their objectives in the war.

He underscored that Israel, seeking to continue the conflict, was ultimately forced to request a ceasefire through the US, signaling the regime’s strategic failure against the resistance.

Rahim Safavi also said that popular resistance and unity within the resistance front can disrupt global power calculations and protect Iran and oppressed peoples in the region.

In other comments, he called for strengthening national cohesion, enhancing defensive and offensive capabilities, and improving strategic intelligence.

Rahim Safavi noted that true security requires readiness for war and that the best defense is offense.