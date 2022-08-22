Advisor to Iran negotiating team: Do not get deceived by Western countries’ language

In a tweet, Marandi described Western countries as racist and urged against falling for their politically correct language.

Marandi added that the Western countries have not changed since the slavery period. He said, “Do not be deceived by their politically correct language.”

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, plus the US have been engaged in talks to restore the JCPOA, for months.

The JCPOA plunged into disarray in 2018 when former US president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the agreement unilaterally and reinstated sanctions on Iran. Tehran reduced its commitments under the JCPOA in response.

Iran and the US are now seeking to return to full compliance with the JCPOA, but a couple of issues remain to be resolved to that end.