Acting FM: Iran wants EU pressure against Israel

Ali Bagheri and Josef Borrell held talks over the consequences of Israel’s recent terror attack that killed Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas political bureau in Tehran.

The two sides also discussed the political and security implications of this heinous crime in violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national security.

Bagheri stressed that by killing Haniyeh, the Zionist regime violated Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and at the same time jeopardized regional and international peace and stability.

He said that Iran will definitely exercise its inalienable right to punish the criminal gang ruling Tel Aviv.

The Iranian acting foreign minister also spoke about the UN Security Council emergency meeting that was held at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran and deplored the move by some European countries alongside the US to prevent the condemnation of the assassination of Haniyeh by the top UN body.

Bagheri underlined that this action by those European countries and their silence regarding the Zionist regime’s war-mongering in Yemen and Lebanon has emboldened Tel Aviv to continue its acts of aggression, which will lead to jeopardizing peace and stability in the region.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell for his part agreed that Iran has the right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Borrell at the same time, expressed concern over the rising tension and the possibility of a full-fledged war in the region and its implications for regional nations.