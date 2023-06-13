Aliabadi becomes Iran’s new Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade

During a session on Tuesday, Aliabadi presented his plans for the post to the Iranian lawmakers and defended his agenda.

At the session, which was also joined by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, 157 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposed minister and 58 against. Eight others also abstained.

Aliabadi, 62, will replace Reza Fatemi Amin, who was given a vote of no confidence by the Parliament and dismissed from office in April over his performance and poor handling of the country’s industrial development, specially over the soaring car prices.

Aliabadi holds a PhD in mechanical engineering and has been a professor in the field at various universities.

He has also overseen several developments projects in the country.